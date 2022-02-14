Kontaveit stretches run to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
PTI | Stpetersburg | Updated: 14-02-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 10:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy for her fourth straight indoor title.
The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari, recovering from being a break down in the second and third sets to claim her sixth singles title overall.
It was the Estonian player's 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow, and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sakkari
- Maria Sakkari 5-7
- Moscow
- Anett Kontaveit
- Estonian
- Cluj-Napoca
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S., UK threaten sanctions for Moscow elite if Russia invades Ukraine
Clinics in Moscow now offering Sputnik M vaccines to 12-17s
WRAPUP 4-Moscow says U.S. stoking Ukraine tensions, NATO points to Russian drills
Russia closes Deutsche Welle broadcaster's Moscow arm in retaliatory move against Germany
Russia closes Deutsche Welle broadcaster's Moscow arm in retaliatory move against Germany