Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game

Cooper Kupp capped one of the NFL's greatest individual seasons in style as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after catching a late, game-winning touchdown. With his team trailing late in the game, Kupp came to the rescue in a 79-yard drive during which he converted a fourth down and caught four passes, including his second touchdown of the game with 85 seconds left in a 23-20 win.

Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling on teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will determine whether she can compete in the women's singles at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

CAS is ruling on an appeal by the IOC, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifting Valieva's provisional ban after she tested positive for a banned angina drug last year.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Anderson bows out of Beijing after failing to qualify for Big Air

U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson's journey at the Beijing Olympics ended early on Monday after the two-time Olympic gold medalist failed to qualify for the Big Air finals. At her third Olympics, Anderson did not land her signature trick, cab double underflip, in her first two runs, failing at landing on both, getting scores of 30.00 and 29.50.

Tennis-'Perfect start' for Ruud with title victory at Argentina Open

Norway's Casper Ruud said he made the "perfect start" to the 2022 season after winning his seventh ATP tour title at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Sunday. Ruud bounced back from a shaky start to defeat local favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7 6-2 6-3 and win the tournament for the second time after his triumph in 2020.

NFL-Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Sandbech ready for Big Air 'Last Dance'

Norwegian Sochi silver medallist Staale Sandbech referenced basketball great Michael Jordan as he prepares to bring down the curtain on his snowboarding career at the Beijing Olympics, where he will compete in Tuesday's Big Air event. The 28-year-old is competing at his fourth and final Olympics before switching his focus to free riding, swapping carefully-sculpted competition courses and jumps for off-piste and backwoods snowboarding.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Humphries a cut above as U.S. clinches monobob

Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever Olympic gold in the monobob on Monday, leaving rivals behind over four unmatched runs that underlined her status as one of the sport's true powerhouses. It was not even close as the 36-year-old "blonde bomber" racked up four runs with a total time of 4:19:27 under azure skies in the snow-blanketed hills of Yanqing, 74 km (46 miles) north of the capital.

NFL-Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl on home field

The hometown Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming the franchise's first championship since returning to Los Angeles, and its second overall. With the victory, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Olympics-International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes. Wyne is part of a team of nine international rescuers who meet every morning for a briefing before dispersing to venues around Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Tennis-'More mature' Auger-Aliassime vows to keep moving forward

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hailed his maiden ATP Tour triumph in Rotterdam on Sunday as a "dream come true", saying he's confident it will prove a breakthrough moment in his career. The 21-year-old Canadian has been tipped as a future Grand Slam winner since he turned professional in 2017, and reached a career-high world ranking of ninth in early January, but before Sunday had no Tour-level trophies in his cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)