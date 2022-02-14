ISL: Mumbai City deserved to win but not by 4-1 margin, says Kino Garcia

Odisha FC interim head coach Kino Garcia feels his side didn't capitalise on the chances to score goals in the match against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match. A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the ISL at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

In the match on Sunday, a brace each from Igor Angulo (41', 70') and Bipin Singh (47', 73') was enough to cancel Jonathas' (90+1') goal and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table. On the other hand, the Kalinga Warriors are left licking their wounds as they remain stuck in seventh place. "I think the scoreline is unfair. Mumbai City FC deserved to win but maybe not by this margin. We had chances to score our goals. Jonathas had a chance to score but they were very clinical," said Garcia in a post-match press conference.

"I think Mumbai City FC played well. They were clinical in taking their chances. During the match we had chances to score before Jonathas scored. I think the first half was neck and neck. The goals in the last minutes of the first half hit us hard. "Then in the second half they scored pretty soon so it changed the game. They were really clinical and we were not. I think Mumbai City FC deserve to win and we need to improve for the next match," he added.

The Odisha FC interim head coach also said the side shouldn't be thinking of the defeat as they have a lot to play in the coming days. "We go for the next match against Chennaiyin FC and we still have a chance. There are still 12 points to play. Now we have to keep our heads up," said Kino Garcia.

"Problem is that we have just 48 hours before the next match so it's difficult for recovery but it's better as our minds can't be thinking about this defeat," he added. (ANI)

