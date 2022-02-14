Left Menu

'We haven't really decided that yet': Vikram Rathour on Pant opening the batting in T20Is

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said the team has not yet decided whether it would be experimenting again in the T20I series against West Indies by opening the batting with Rishabh Pant.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-02-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 12:48 IST
India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said the team has not yet decided whether it would be experimenting again in the T20I series against West Indies by opening the batting with Rishabh Pant. Pant opened the batting in the second ODI against West Indies last week and played at the fifth position when Shikhar Dhawan was back in the mix.

"We haven't really decided that yet, we still have a couple of days to go. We had a travel day and rest day, so today we have our first practice day, once we get to look at the wicket and the kind of surface we are playing," said Rathour while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Monday. "We'll then see, we have options available, KL is out I understand, we have Ishan and Ruturaj in the mix, so we will see," he added.

The India batting coach stressed that Pant is more suited to play in the middle order according to the team requirement for now. "We have options, Rishabh is a fantastic player, he can play good cricket up the order but it depends what the team needs and what we are looking at," said Rathour

"I have no doubt that he will be in team post-2023 too but we can utilize him more precisely in the middle order or lower order," he added. India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is, beginning Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

