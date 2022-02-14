Left Menu

Olympics-Diversity among athletes including gay competitors welcome - Yang Yang

Beijing 2022 organisers welcome, protect and encourage diversity among athletes including any gay participants, Yang Yang, China's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medallist, said on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:19 IST
Olympics-Diversity among athletes including gay competitors welcome - Yang Yang
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing 2022 organisers welcome, protect and encourage diversity among athletes including any gay participants, Yang Yang, China's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medallist, said on Monday. Homosexuality is legal in China, which until 2001 had classified it as a mental disorder, although many people still prefer not to come out to their families because of stigma.

"Under Chinese law, we protect the rights of all groups of people," said Yang, who heads the Beijing 2022 Athletes' Commission, a group made up of nearly 20 former and current Chinese athletes. "We welcome the representation of different groups of people," she said, in rare comment on diversity at the Games, when asked by the media if China would welcome an openly gay athlete on its team.

More than 30 publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, pansexual and non-binary athletes were vying for gold at Beijing 2022, according to a list https://www.outsports.com/olympics/2022/1/26/22899981/beijing-winter-olympics-lgbtq-gay-athletes-list compiled by LGBT sports site Outsports.com. None of the 176 athletes that China sent to the Winter Olympics were on the list.

While it is not illegal to be gay in China, activists say conservative attitudes towards homosexuality in some sections of society have led to occasional government clamp-downs. Censors sometimes block online LGBT content.

"We very much protect and encourage diversity," Yang said. The retired speed skater won China's first ever Winter Olympics gold medal in the 500 metres short track at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

The Beijing 2022 Athlete's Commission is tasked with ensuring that the Games are athlete-centred, with their demands understood and opinions heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022