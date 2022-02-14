Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams owner Kroenke reaps rewards of stadium investment after Super Bowl win; NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Rams owner Kroenke reaps rewards of stadium investment after Super Bowl win

Rams owner Stan Kroenke on Sunday praised his team's fighting spirit after they battled back to win the Super Bowl on their home field, and said the $5.5 billion stadia he funded seemed to be working out just fine. The billionaire businessman, who is sometimes called "Silent Stan" because of his reluctance to talk to the press, was effusive in his praise of the team, its coaches, and its managers during a brief on-field interview.

NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game

Cooper Kupp capped one of the NFL's greatest individual seasons in style as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after catching a late, game-winning touchdown. With his team trailing late in the game, Kupp came to the rescue in a 79-yard drive during which he converted a fourth down and caught four passes, including his second touchdown of the game with 85 seconds left in a 23-20 win.

Olympics-Russian Valieva takes the ice after being cleared to compete

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women's singles in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by sport's top court on Monday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it had upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift a ban on the 15-year-old, who tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25, in a statement released on its website on Monday.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu makes it through 'scary' freeski slopestyle qualifiers

China's Eileen Gu made it safely through "scary" freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, roaring back in her second run with jumps and mid-air grabs to advance to the final. Qualifiers were always far more "nerve-wracking" than the final, the 18-year-old said as she munched on a Chinese leak dumpling after her smooth second run, where she landed a cork 720 and a right-side 900 with mid-air grabs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Powerhouse Canada thrash Swiss to reach seventh straight final

Canada reached their seventh consecutive women's Olympic ice hockey final by thrashing Switzerland 10-3 on Monday to set up a potential gold medal showdown in Beijing with arch-rivals and reigning champions the United States. The world titleholders scored five times in a little over three minutes midway through the first period, reminding hockey fans they are among the pre-eminent powerhouses in the sport.

Olympics-Biathlon-Heartbroken Tandrevold heads home after finish line collapse

Norwegian biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is leaving the Beijing Olympics as a precautionary measure following her late collapse in Sunday's pursuit race, where she ran out of gas late in the event before crashing to the ground at the finish line. Tandrevold looked set to make the podium at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre but she doubled over on the last run into the stadium as other racers whizzed past her, eventually finishing in 14th place, which team doctor Lars Kolsrud put down to exhaustion.

NFL-'It stings,' Burrow says as Bengals fall short in Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals' improbable run toward the team's first Super Bowl came up shy on Sunday, fizzling in the final minute on the home turf of the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Joe Burrow, the team's cool-under-pressure leader, said he was disappointed the Bengals did not score in their final possession and lost 23-20 to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

NFL-Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Emotional Humphries wins first monobob gold for U.S. team

Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever Olympic gold in the monobob on Monday as an American, leaving rivals behind over four unmatched runs that underlined her status as one of the sport's true powerhouses. It was not even close as the 36-year-old "blonde bomber" racked up four runs with a total time of 4:19:27 under azure skies in the snow-blanketed hills of Yanqing, 74 km (46 miles) north of the capital.

NFL-Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl on home field

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to deliver a Hollywood ending to the Super Bowl, securing the franchise's first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago. With his back against the wall, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to engineer a 15-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play.

