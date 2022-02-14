Left Menu

BCCI office bearers lay foundation stone for new NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for BCCI's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) office.

Updated: 14-02-2022 14:15 IST
BCCI office bearers (Image: Jay Shah's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for BCCI's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) office. Along with Jay Shah, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and National Cricket Academy Chief VVS Laxman was also present during the event.

"Laid the foundation stone for @BCCI's new NCA. It is our collective vision to have a Centre of Excellence which nurtures talent and supports the cricket ecosystem in. Jai Hind! @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv @VVSLaxman281," Jay Shah tweeted. Last year, Laxman took the charge as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

