2nd T20I: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against Australia, Nissanka warned

Nissanka had slammed a 53-ball 73 but couldnt stop Australia from notching up a win via super over in the match.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 14-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sri Lanka has been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I which also saw batter Pathum Nissanka being reprimanded for ''using audible obscenity'' during the match here.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after Sri Lanka was found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Following Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Sri Lankan batter Nissanka was given a warning and one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record after he was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which relates to the ''use of an audible obscenity during an International Match''.

The incident occurred when Nissanka missed a ball while batting and reacted by using inappropriate language which was audible on the stump microphone and the field of play. Captain Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka both pleaded guilty to their respective offenses and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Donovan Koch, Rod Tucker, Shawn Craig, and Gerard Abood leveled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a fine of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Nissanka had slammed a 53-ball 73 but couldn't stop Australia from notching up a win via super over in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

