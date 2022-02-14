Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime claims maiden ATP title in Rotterdam

Felix Auger-Aliassime captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.

ANI | Rotterdam | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:23 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime claims maiden ATP title in Rotterdam
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo: Twitter/Felix Auger-Aliassime). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Felix Auger-Aliassime captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday. Competing in his ninth tour-level final, the third seed stepped up and handled the pressure, overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes to triumph in ATP 500 tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, who edged Andrey Rublev in three sets to reach the championship match at the ATP 500 event, was relentless from the start against the Greek in a dominant performance. The 21-year-old fired his aggressive groundstrokes through the court and targeted the World No. 4's backhand from the baseline to great effect to earn the biggest win of his career. "It has not been the smoothest road since my first final three years ago," Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony. "It is an amazing day for me to get my first title and especially here. I played my first ATP main draw here a couple of years ago, so it is right I won my first title here."

Prior to his showdown against Tsitsipas, the Canadian held an 0-8 record in tour-level finals and had not won a set in any of those matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022