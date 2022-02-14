Left Menu

Anett Kontaveit sinks Maria Sakkari for St Petersburg title

Anett Kontaveit claimed her fourth straight indoor title by pulling off a comeback win over Maria Sakkari in a nearly three-hour St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final on Sunday.

ANI | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:18 IST
Anett Kontaveit sinks Maria Sakkari for St Petersburg title
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (Photo: Twitter/WTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Anett Kontaveit claimed her fourth straight indoor title by pulling off a comeback win over Maria Sakkari in a nearly three-hour St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final on Sunday. The number two seed Kontaveit of Estonia won her 20th straight indoor match with a gruelling 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over the number one seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in St. Petersburg.

In a bruising battle between the top 10 players, 9th-ranked Kontaveit needed 2 hours and 57 minutes to overcome 7th-ranked Sakkari. Kontaveit was down a break in both the second and third sets before collecting her sixth career WTA singles title -- five of which have come in the last seven months. Kontaveit's 20-match indoor winning streak began with title runs last year at Ostrava, Moscow, and Cluj-Napoca, a rich vein of form which propelled her to a top 10 debut and a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals, where she finished as runner-up to Garbine Muguruza.

Earlier on Sunday, the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy doubles championship was decided with Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Caty McNally of the United States defeating Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand 6-3, 6-7(5), [10-4]. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022