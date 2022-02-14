Left Menu

‘You can never excel at something that you don’t enjoy': Urologist and author Dr. Nimit Oza talks on excellence and art

Author of twelve phenomenal books, columnist and Urologist Dr. Nimit Oza reveals his secret of success in multiple fields. Enjoyment leads to excellence. Quoting his own example Dr. Nimit Oza said that he had spent 12 yrs of his life to become an uro-surgeon.

Author of twelve phenomenal books, columnist and Urologist Dr. Nimit Oza reveals his secret of success in multiple fields. A super-specialist surgeon, blogger, content creator, and influencer Dr. Nimit Oza is a renowned personality. He has established his strong presence in the field of medical science as well as in the world of literature. He is a leading urologist practicing at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He is also a public figure notable for his books, blogs, columns, and articles. His both the columns in the leading newspaper Divya-Bhaskar are very popular. He writes ‘Ajvala no Autograph’ in Kalash Supplement every Wednesday and ‘Man no Monologue’ in Rasrang supplement every Sunday.

Apart from his Self-help books, Novels, and articles in print media, he is marked by his striking and pronounced digital presence. He has a huge fan following on social media and is a youth icon. On being asked about the secret of success, his answer was monosyllable. He said, ‘Enjoyment.’ He further added, ‘You can never excel at something that you don’t enjoy.’ He mentioned a wonderful Greek word ‘Arete’. Dr. Oza said, ‘Arete means excellence. It is an ancient Greek concept referring to excellence in any field. You can’t expect an overnight outcome in anything that you do. To get excellence in anything, you need to invest a lot of time. To be specific, you have to give your 10,000 hours to achieve mastery in any field. Excellence is a 5 or 10 yrs project. And there is only one way you can sustain till the end; you must be enjoying the process. Enjoyment leads to excellence.’ Quoting his own example Dr. Nimit Oza said that he had spent 12 yrs of his life to become an uro-surgeon. It is his non-stop writing and reading practice for the last 10 yrs that has earned him this ‘literary icon’ status. His message to the aspirants is very clear. He says, ‘If you want to be a writer, just write. That’s what a writer does. If you continue reading and writing for a considerable period of time, you are bound to achieve mastery in that. But you can only do that if you enjoy writing. Art is all about enjoyment and expression.’ PWR PWR

