Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle's Trippier sidelined with fractured foot

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday. Newcastle, 17th in the standings with 21 points from 23 games, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:43 IST
Soccer-Newcastle's Trippier sidelined with fractured foot
Representative Image

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday. The right back's first-half free kick turned out to be the winner at St James' Park but Trippier was forced off injured in the 48th minute.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement. Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.

The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row. Newcastle, 17th in the standings with 21 points from 23 games, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022