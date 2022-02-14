Soccer-Newcastle's Trippier sidelined with fractured foot
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday. Newcastle, 17th in the standings with 21 points from 23 games, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday. The right back's first-half free kick turned out to be the winner at St James' Park but Trippier was forced off injured in the 48th minute.
"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement. Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.
The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row. Newcastle, 17th in the standings with 21 points from 23 games, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier League: Newcastle sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes on four and half years deal from Lyon
Premier League: Luis Diaz joins Liverpool from FC Porto
Premier League: Brighton defender Odel Offiah signs contract extension until 2024
Liverpool signs Luis Diaz, Newcastle buys Bruno Guimarães
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Premier League