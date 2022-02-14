Three bids submitted for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™
As stated in the Bidding Process Overview, FIFA will review and assess the bids, with a final decision on the host expected to be made by the FIFA Council end of Q1 in 2022.
In line with the approved timeline for the bidding process of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, FIFA (www.FIFA.com) has received bids from the following member associations:
Bahrain Football Association
Seychelles Football Federation
United Arab Emirates Football Association
(With Inputs from APO)
