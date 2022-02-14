Three bids submitted for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™

In line with the approved timeline for the bidding process of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, FIFA (www.FIFA.com) has received bids from the following member associations:

Bahrain Football Association

Seychelles Football Federation

United Arab Emirates Football Association

As stated in the Bidding Process Overview, FIFA will review and assess the bids, with a final decision on the host expected to be made by the FIFA Council end of Q1 in 2022.

