Left Menu

Raees Muhammad of famed Raees clan passes away

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:40 IST
Raees Muhammad of famed Raees clan passes away
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Raees Muhammad, the only member of the famous Muhammad brothers cricket family who couldn’t play for Pakistan, passed away here on Monday.

His younger brother and Test cricketer, Sadiq Muhammad confirmed that Raees, 89, had passed away after an illness.

''Raees bhai passed away early this morning,'' he said.

Raees is the second eldest of the five Muhammad siblings four of whom played Test cricket for Pakistan with two of them, Hanif and Mushtaq also captaining the national team.

The Muhammad brothers who migrated from Junagadh in India to Pakistan in 1947 carved a unique place for themselves in International and Pakistan cricket history.

Wazir the eldest at 92, Hanif the most famous of the four and Mushtaq and Sadiq all played for Pakistan in Test cricket with the latter three also appearing together in a Test in the 60s.

Raees, who played 30 first class matches, never got a chance to play for Pakistan although he was well known as a top batsman and leg-spinner who toured with eaglets and other sides.

Wazir who is based in Birmingham is said to be the oldest living Pakistan cricketer now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022