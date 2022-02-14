AIFF's three-member panel for elections formed, to coordinate with federation's legal team

The All India Football Federation's three-member committee, formed to hold discussion with its legal team and help expedite the process of conducting its elections, comprises senior vice president Subrata Dutta, Karnataka association chief NA Haris and Tamil Nadu's Jessiah Villavarayar.

The panel will be coordinating with the AIFF's legal advisors as the matter is sub-judice.

The decision to form the panel was taken during the federation's Annual General Meeting after some states wanted to know why the AIFF has not been holding elections which were due in December 2020.

The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

In its AGM held in December 2020, the AIFF's general house had approved the extension of the term of the executive committee till the Supreme Court decided on a pending case related to the framing of a new constitution and election process.

The four-year term of the current executive committee had ended in December 2020 and under normal circumstances, the elections would have been held. Praful Patel, who has been AIFF president since 2012, is ineligible to contest as per the Sports Code.

Patel had also said he will not contest elections as and when they are held as he is not eligible.

