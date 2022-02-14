Left Menu

Gujarat Titans have an all-round squad, says coach Ashish Nehra

Head coach Ashish Nehra feels Gujarat Titans have built a strong, all-round squad but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along.The former India pacer was present at the mega-auction alongside World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, who will serve as the teams mentor and batting coach.Yeah, its not just Gujarat Titans, all the teams in IPL are all very close and good, Nehra said when asked if the Titans have formed a strong squad.Its about how well they click together, gel together.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:49 IST
Gujarat Titans have an all-round squad, says coach Ashish Nehra
  • Country:
  • India

Head coach Ashish Nehra feels Gujarat Titans have built a ''strong, all-round squad'' but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along.

The former India pacer was present at the mega-auction alongside World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, who will serve as the team's mentor and batting coach.

''Yeah, it's not just Gujarat Titans, all the teams in IPL are all very close and good,'' Nehra said when asked if the Titans have formed a strong squad.

''It's about how well they click together, gel together. I have seen after the auctions this team looks the strongest but it doesn't mean that the team will win the IPL. That never happens. It doesn't work like that, sports doesn't work that way,'' he added.

One of the two new teams to be added to the IPL this season, Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Apart from skipper Hardik, the franchise has purchased eight more all-rounders, including Rahul Tewatia, for a whopping Rs 9 crore.

''It is a new franchise and we have been able to put up a really good, all-round squad. When you talk about T20 format you need all-rounders and we have done that.

''We will try our level best to give the fans some really exciting cricket. The team has a combination of youngsters along with experience. We will play hard and play fair,'' Nehra said.

The Gujarat Titans squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, hard-hitting English batter Jason Roy, Australia's Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Fergusen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022