STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WI-LD RATHOUR Don't think Kohli going through a lean patch: Rathour Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch is not a concern for the Indian team, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Monday, expressing confidence that the superstar batter would be back among runs in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies here.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-RATHOUR-PANT More useful down the order, will see about opening: batting coach Rathour on Pant's batting position Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Monday said that Rishabh Pant can be utilised in a ''better way lower down the order'' and the team has not yet decided on an elevation for the keeper-batter after trying him as an opener in an ODI against the West Indies recently.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-NZ-PREVIEW India seek to sort out batting and fielding woes in 2nd women's ODI against NZ Queenstown, Feb 14 (PTI) The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-ASIA-PREVIEW Young Indian shuttlers look for glory at Badminton Asia Team championships Shah Alam (Malaysia), Feb 14 (PTI) India's young badminton brigade, led by world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and in-form Malvika Bansod, will aim to put up a good show in the Badminton Asia Team championships starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB-FCGOA Spirited FC Goa aim to halt ATK Mohun Bagan charge Bambolim, Feb 14 (PTI) FC Goa will look to carry forward their momentum from the last game and stop ATK Mohun Bagan from completing a hat-trick of wins when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-BANGAR Du Plessis will strengthen batting and help team with leadership skills: RCB head coach Bangar New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is a proven performer and his inclusion will strengthen the top-order batting and benefit the team with his leadership skills, said Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ARCHER I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter: Archer on MI picking him in IPL auction Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer, who landed a Rs 8 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians despite being unavailable for this year's IPL due to injury, says signing up with the franchise is like ''starting a new chapter'' in his career.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-BADALE We wanted strong Indian core and we got it: Royals owner Badale New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals succeeded in building a strong Indian core but failing to retain England pacer Jofra Archer, despite his unavailability for the upcoming season, was a disappointment for the IPL franchise, lead owner Manoj Badale said.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-NITA Mumbai Indians always have short-term goal and long-term vision: Nita Ambani Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Mumbai Indians ''always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision'', owner Nita Ambani said after the franchise splurged Rs 8 crore to buy Jofra Archer, a staggering amount given the pacer is not expected to be available for the 2022 season.

SPO-CRI-AUS-SMITH-CONCUSSION Smith expected to recover fully from concussion within a week, to be fit for Pak tour next month Sydney, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior Australia batter Steve Smith is expected to make a full recovery within a week from his latest concussion episode and be available for the tour of Pakistan next month.

SPO-CRI-SL-FINE 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against Australia, Nissanka warned Sydney, Feb 14 (PTI) Sri Lanka have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I which also saw batter Pathum Nissanka being reprimanded for ''using audible obscenity'' during the match here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-U19 IPL auction: Franchises cautious while going for U-19 stars; uncapped players strike it big By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Cricket is a lot about timing and the Under-19 cricket team got it just right by lifting the World Cup before IPL's mega-auction. But did that translate into big bucks for the stars of that triumph? SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARD SA's Keegan Petersen, England skipper Heather Knight win ICC Player of the Month for Jan Dubai, Feb 14 (PTI) South African batter Keegan Petersen pipped under-19 star and compatriot Dewald Brevis and Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain to claim the ICC men's Player of the Month award for January following a phenomenal Test series against India. SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-CHAHAR After they spent 13 crore on me, I actually wanted the bidding to stop: Deepak Chahar New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Pacer Deepak Chahar ''actually wanted'' Chennai Super Kings to stop bidding for him after it had hurtled past Rs 13 crore during the IPL auction as he was afraid that it may come in the way of building a strong team.

SPO-TENNIS-CHALLENGER-IND Prajnesh ousted from Bengaluru Open-2 after defeat against top seed Vukic Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the Bengaluru Open 2 but Arjun Kadhe advanced to the singles second round here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-ELECTIONS-PANEL AIFF's three-member panel for elections formed, to coordinate with federation's legal team New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's three-member committee, formed to hold discussion with its legal team and help expedite the process of conducting its elections, comprises senior vice president Subrata Dutta, Karnataka association chief NA Haris and Tamil Nadu's Jessiah Villavarayar.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-KOHLI-PRACTICE Kohli sharpens batting skills at India practice By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Battling a prolonged lean patch, former India captain Virat Kohli batted at the nets and also took throw-downs during India's first practice session ahead of Twenty20 series against the West Indies here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GUJARAT-NEHRA Gujarat Titans have an all-round squad, says coach Ashish Nehra Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Head coach Ashish Nehra feels Gujarat Titans have built a ''strong, all-round squad'' but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along.

