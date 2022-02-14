Left Menu

FIFA suspend four Argentine Premier League players after Brazil qualifier chaos

Four Argentine Premier League players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero - have been banned for two international matches by FIFA on Monday.

Updated: 14-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:13 IST
Brazil vs Argentina (Photo: FIFA.com). Image Credit: ANI
Four Argentine Premier League players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero - have been banned for two international matches by FIFA on Monday. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Monday reached its decisions in relation to abandoned Brazil vs Argentina match in the preliminary competition (qualifier) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on September 5, 2021.

After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA. Committee has also decided to order the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 500,000 with respect to infringements related to order and security and the Argentinian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 200,000 with respect to its failure to comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match.

The statement added that the Brazilian Football Association and the Argentinian Football Association will each pay a fine of CHF 50,000 as a result of the abandonment of the match. FIFA further suspended Argentinian players Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for two (2) matches each for not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

