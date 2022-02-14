Sports News Roundup: Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after two-TD game; Russian Valieva cleared to compete but doping shadow remains and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after two-TD game

Cooper Kupp capped one of the NFL's greatest individual seasons in style as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after catching a late, game-winning touchdown. With his team trailing late in the game, Kupp came to the rescue in a 79-yard drive during which he converted a fourth down and caught four passes, including his second touchdown of the game with 85 seconds left in a 23-20 win.

Olympics-Russian Valieva cleared to compete but doping shadow remains

Sport's highest court on Monday cleared 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics, but the teenager's doping charge remained a stain on the Games. No Olympic medals will be awarded at the women's singles event on Thursday if Valieva finishes in the top three, with Games chiefs saying they would only present the prizes once her doping case was resolved.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu makes it through 'scary' freeski slopestyle qualifiers

China's Eileen Gu made it safely through "scary" freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, roaring back in her second run with jumps and mid-air grabs to advance to the final. Qualifiers were always far more "nerve-wracking" than the final, the 18-year-old said as she munched on a Chinese leak dumpling after her smooth second run, where she landed a cork 720 and a right-side 900 with mid-air grabs.

Olympics-Anti-doping agencies, IOC brace for drawn-out Valieva case

The World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union on Monday were digging in for the long haul in Russian Kamila Valieva's doping case, after the 15-year-old figure skater was cleared to compete at the Beijing Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared the gold medallist from the team event to skate in her next Olympic event on Tuesday despite the doping charge against her, which has rocked the world of figure skating.

Motor racing-F1 should have fewer races, says AlphaTauri boss Tost

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost said Formula One should cut back its calendar to 18-20 races, as it otherwise risked fans losing interest in the sport. The 2022 season is set to feature a record 23 races, one more than the unprecedented 22 rounds last year.

Soccer-Man City defender Cancelo opens up about 'horrific' home assault

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on Monday described the "horrific" home invasion in which he was assaulted at the end of December had deeply affected his family. The Portuguese international was the victim of a robbery at his home just after Christmas and later shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his eye, saying the aggressors also tried to harm his family.

Olympics - Russia's RUSADA says Swedish lab promised to prioritise Valieva test

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Monday that a laboratory in Stockholm had promised in January to prioritize a test conducted in December on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva but provided the results only on Feb. 7 during the Olympics, TASS news agency reported. Sport's highest court on Monday cleared 15-year-old Russian figure skater Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics, but the teenager's doping violation remained a stain on the Games.

Soccer-Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed after Sao Paulo farce

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in September that was suspended after health officials ran onto the pitch will be replayed, world governing body FIFA said on Monday. The match at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo was halted in farcical fashion just five minutes after kick off when Brazilian health officials entered the pitch to stop Argentina's England-based players from playing.

NFL-Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl on home field

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to deliver a Hollywood ending to the Super Bowl, securing the franchise's first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago. With his back against the wall, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to engineer a 15-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play.

Olympics-Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional podium finish and were in a jovial mood later, laughing heartily when asked if they would compete at the 2026 Olympics.

