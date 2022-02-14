Left Menu

Ind vs WI: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, Kuldeep Yadav to replace him

India All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies due to injury.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:30 IST
Washington Sundar (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
India All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies due to injury. Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

"He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from February 16. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington's replacement," Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) said in a statement. India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

