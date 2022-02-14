UEFA Champions League: Injured Jack Grealish to miss Manchester City's clash against Sporting

Manchester City's Jack Grealish will miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game against Sporting CP as the midfielder is yet to recover from the injury. The midfielder was side-lined with a shin problem for the 4-0 win at Carrow Road and, whilst his condition has improved, he will not be ready for the trip to Portugal.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are also unavailable for the first leg of the last 16 tie for the Premier League side, with neither player recovering from the injuries which have kept them out in recent weeks. "He is better, but for tomorrow he is not available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel," Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola confirmed when asked about Grealish at his pre-match press conference.

City travel to Lisbon on the back of a superb run of form, having won 18 of their last 20 games in all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Leipzig in the final Champions League group stage match after qualification to the last 16 was already confirmed. Guardiola admits City's confidence is high after amid such an impressive sequence of results, and, crucially for him, so too is the harmony amongst the group.

"The main target is to have an incredible harmony," the Spaniard said. "The harmony right now is exceptional. Thanks to the captains and for many reasons. Always, we have had a good harmony in the team. Otherwise we would not have won what we have won," he added. (ANI)

