Left Menu

NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years. The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 04:30 IST
NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years.

The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020. Unlike the Rams, the Lakers and Dodgers were unable to hold a parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's biggest sports star, basketball player LeBron James, said it was time for the teams to unite for their delayed day in the sun.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!" James tweeted on Monday. "With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions."

James was among a sea of celebrities on hand to witness the Rams come-from-behind 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, the team's new, $5.5 billion home field. A music lover, James could be seen enjoying Sunday's halftime show, which featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with surprise appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Meanwhile, work was underway on Monday to temporarily change the letters on the city's iconic Hollywood sign to reflect the Rams slogan, "Rams House". (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022