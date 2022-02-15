Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Rivals face an uphill struggle against Germany's talent, funds and tech

Germany not only lead the pack halfway through the two-man bobsleigh in the Olympics on Monday - they also held second and fourth places, underlining the dominance of the country that is home to a quarter of world's the bobsleigh tracks. Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis clocked 1:58.38 on two laps, 0.15 seconds ahead of team mates Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer and 0.94 seconds ahead of a Russian Olympic Committee team.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu makes it through 'scary' freeski slopestyle qualifiers

China's Eileen Gu made it safely through "scary" freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, roaring back in her second run with jumps and mid-air grabs to advance to the final. Qualifiers were always far more "nerve-wracking" than the final, the 18-year-old said as she munched on a Chinese leak dumpling after her smooth second run, where she landed a cork 720 and a right-side 900 with mid-air grabs.

Olympics-Anti-doping agencies, IOC brace for drawn-out Valieva case

The World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union on Monday were digging in for the long haul in Russian Kamila Valieva's doping case, after the 15-year-old figure skater was cleared to compete at the Beijing Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared the gold medallist from the team event to skate in her next Olympic event on Tuesday despite the doping charge against her, which has rocked the world of figure skating.

NFL-Super Bowl MVP Kupp says Rams' confidence never wavered

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp said on Monday the adversity his Los Angeles Rams faced during the season drew the team together and served them well in the Super Bowl when they rallied for a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than panic when they lost three consecutive games in November, a run that raised questions as to whether they could handle other playoff contenders, Kupp said the Rams, a team flush with big-name talent, came together.

NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years. The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Olympics-Russia's Valieva dazzled coaches, even as a tiny child

She has been on the ice since she was a toddler. By age 5, Kamila Valieva was landing double Salchows and by 8 she was stunning audiences with her choreography and talking to her coaches like an adult. Now, just days after Valieva, 15, landed the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in the Olympics Games, that entire career hangs in the balance over a failed doping test.

Exclusive-Olympics-Russia needs to clean up its act, culprits in Valieva case must get life ban - WADA

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka said he wanted Russian authorities to change the country's doping culture and conduct a thorough investigation into teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva's entourage, with any culprits to be banned for life. The 15-year-old prodigy was cleared on Monday nL8N2UP0C8 to compete in her next event at the Beijing Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after a failed drugs test last December, although CAS did not rule on the doping case itself.

NFL-Calls for grass fields intensify following Beckham Super Bowl injury

The knee injury Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s suffered in Sunday's Super Bowl when his foot got caught on the artificial turf field has increased calls for the NFL to mandate grass fields only. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 16 teams still play on artificial turf, including the Rams and Chargers at their shared home, the $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Olympics-Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional podium finish and were in a jovial mood later, laughing heartily when asked if they would compete at the 2026 Olympics.

Soccer-Pochettino sure Messi will rise to the occasion

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has backed Lionel Messi to come alive against Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg despite an underwhelming domestic campaign. Messi has scored only two goals in Ligue 1 since his shock move to PSG last August after being forced to leave Barcelona after 21 years as the Catalans could no longer afford his salary. He scored 30 goals in his final LaLiga campaign.

