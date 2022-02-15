Merseyside Police defend using pepper spray on Leeds United fans

Merseyside Police have defended their act of using pepper spray on Leeds United supporters after Everton's Premier League victory on Sunday. After Everton defeated Leeds United 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League, the authorities were involved in an altercation with fans. The supporters of Leeds United were sprayed during the second half of the game.

"At around 4.05 pm at the start of the second half, it was reported a steward had been headbutted by a man in the away section on the Lower Bullens stand. Officers attended and while attempting to detain the male, other members of the crowd began to throw bottles at officers and two officers were punched to the face. When police were assaulted, officers deployed PAVA spray in order to bring the situation under control for the safety of fans near to the disturbance," Merseyside Police confirmed in a statement, reported Goal.com. "Efforts were made immediately after to identify anyone affected by the spray and provide them with aftercare and support. The use of PAVA in this incident has been reviewed by our Professional Standards Department who are satisfied that its use was proportionate and necessary," it added.

Everton is currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings. On the other hand, Leeds United is placed at the 15th position, just one point ahead of Everton. (ANI)

