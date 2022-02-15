Left Menu

Dubai Tennis Championships: Halep ousts Riske; Swiatek, Krejcikova ease into next round

Former champion Simona Halep, the number six seed Iga Swiatek and number two seed Barbora Krejcikova were all victorious in straight sets in their Dubai Tennis Championships openers on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:13 IST
Dubai Tennis Championships: Halep ousts Riske; Swiatek, Krejcikova ease into next round
Former world number one Simona Halep (Photo: Twitter/Simona Halep). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former champion Simona Halep, the number six seed Iga Swiatek and number two seed Barbora Krejcikova were all victorious in straight sets in their Dubai Tennis Championships openers on Monday. Halep got off to a clinical start in the first round, needing 1 hour and 11 minutes to advance past Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4.

Halep, who won the title here in 2020 but is unseeded in this year's draw, extended her head-to-head lead over Riske to 4-0. Former world number one's next test will either be No.3 seed Paula Badosa or qualifier and Romanian compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse. No.6 seed Iga Swiatek and No.2 seed Barbora Krejcikova both reprised January wins in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek raced past Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-2 in 65 minutes. Krejcikova edged out wildcard Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6(0). Krejcikova, last year's runner-up to Garbine Muguruza, came through a match in which both players suffered from inconsistency on serve. The Czech's seven aces were outweighed by eight double faults, and she found just 12 winners to 28 unforced errors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022