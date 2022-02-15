Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins slopestyle gold, 'relieved' Gu settles for silver; Tennis-Djokovic: Not against vaccination but won't be forced to take COVID jab and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins slopestyle gold, 'relieved' Gu settles for silver

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the women's Freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while China's home favorite, Eileen Gu, was roared on by fans in the final but had to settle for silver. China's "Snow Princess" Gu went all out from the beginning, landing a clean and controlled first run, but hit the deck on her second try, forcing her to sit on her skis to take a breath.

Tennis-Djokovic: Not against vaccination but won't be forced to take COVID jab

Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against COVID-19. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges, and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

NBA roundup: Spurs can't stop Bulls' DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge, scoring 13 of Chicago's next 15 points to give the Bulls the lead. The Bulls never trailed again, as DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic dominated down the stretch.

Olympics-Snowboarding-China's Su bags Big Air gold, Roisland takes silver

China's teen sensation Su Yiming gave himself an early 18th birthday present by grabbing gold in the men's snowboarding Big Air event at the Olympics on Tuesday, marking China's first-ever gold medal in snowboard and sixth gold in Beijing. Su, who also won silver in the slopestyle event, delivered a stellar performance before the largest crowd at the Shougang venue since the Games started, with his parents cheering him on. He can now celebrate his birthday on Friday with his medals.

NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years. The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes downhill 18th as training for the combined race

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin, three-time overall World Cup champion, failed to finish the slalom and giant slalom races and finished ninth in the super-G. On Tuesday, Shiffrin was 2.49 seconds behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who beat Italy's Sofia Goggia to the gold medal.

NHL roundup: Matt Boldy's first hat trick boosts Wild past Wings

Matt Boldy notched his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild downed the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn. Boldy, a 20-year-old rookie who entered the night with four goals on the season, also had an assist. Kirill Kaprizov supplied two goals and an assist for Minnesota, and Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist. Ryan Hartman also scored, Mats Zuccarello, notched three assists and Jared Spurgeon collected two assists.

Olympics-Valieva argued positive test was mix-up with grandfather's heart drug - IOC

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has argued that her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday. The 15-year-old's defense was revealed as Beijing braced for an unprecedented Olympic moment - the world's top figure skaters will compete in the evening's single competition with the likelihood they will not receive medals at the Winter Games.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and U.S. to clash in women's gold medal final - yet again

You can't always be sure if it will snow at a Winter Olympics but you can safely bet that either Canada or the United States will skate away with the women's ice hockey gold medal. Women's hockey became part of the Olympic program at the 1998 Nagano Games, and for the seventh consecutive time, either Canada or the United States on Thursday will be crowned champion, as they also have at every world championship.

Olympics-Formidable Russian coach and doctor with doping past in focus over Valieva case

The turmoil engulfing a 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance has thrust her eminent coach and a doctor with past doping offenses into the spotlight at the Beijing Games. Teen skater Kamila Valieva was cleared on Monday to compete in her remaining event. But the drug charge against her is unresolved and anti-doping authorities in Russia are unlikely to hear her case until well after the Winter Games end.

