Leave Virat alone: Rohit dismisses concerns around star batter's poor form

He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations, Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohlis form.So I think everything starts from you guys.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:41 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said ''everything will fall in place'' if the chatter around him stops.

''I think it starts from you guys,'' the skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli's lack of big scores cropped up ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting here on Wednesday.

''If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of,'' the skipper came in support of his predecessor.

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.

''He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations,'' Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.

''So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place,'' he added.

