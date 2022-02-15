Fast&Up Fizztival Run is Back with its Third Edition, Remote 5K Run

Fast&Up Fizztival Run, 3rd edition will take place from 5th to 13th March 2022. This pan India remote race is held with attractive cash prizes up for grabs Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) India's leading active lifestyle and nutrition brand Fast&Up is back with its 3rd edition of the Fast&UpFizztival Run. Following the event's enormous success in its first two editions, the run has returned with even more zeal in 3rd Edition. The Fast&UpFizztival Run is a 5 km pan India remote run which means you can run from wherever you are in India between the 5th to 13th of March 2022, registrations for the event have already begun and will close on the 11th of March. Fizztival is India’s only virtual event with cash prizes for the Top 3 men and women across 9 age categories (18 years to 60 years). Additionally due to the enthusiasm we have seen from runners in the previous editions especially from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru & Chennai we have introduced citywise cash prizes for Top 3 Men and Women. We look to extend these cash prizes to many more cities in the upcoming editions.

Vijayraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up said, "Fast&Up is absolutely delighted to announce the third edition of India's most favourite 5K running gala - the Fizztival. The previous two editions were a mega success, thanks to the uniqueness of this event which allows participants to run anytime/ any day during the event days. You can even choose to run as many times as you want, and we will time your best from Strava. The Fizztival is Fast&Up's initiative to get people across age groups to adapt to a healthier and fitter lifestyle, and from what we have seen over the past two editions, it has created a running revolution in the country.'' Fizztival unlike other events allows participants to run any number of times on any day and anywhere in India during the event days. They can check their rankings on the daily leader boards on the website that are updated every two hours. Over the previous editions Fizztival has seen participants from 450+ clubs/running groups and we expect a lot more joining in this year. The event has both paid and free participation options available. For those who want to run for fitness or fun can register free for the 5K social with the option of opting for the Finisher medal at a nominal fee. Meanwhile, those running the paid 5K race will get a chance to win exciting cash prizes worth Rs. 4 lakhs. All participants will get a Finishers e-certificate. About Fast&Up Fast&Up is the Swiss nutrition brand that was conceptualized by Varun Khanna and Vijayaraghavan Venugopal in 2015. With the core aim to fuel the sport of the Indian athlete, Fast&Up is synonymous with running, cricket et al and is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes and active association partnership with Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Hyderabad Marathon Expo, Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, TCS World 10K, Goa River Marathon, etc. It is the only brand to have informed choice and informed-sport certification across its flagship products. Fast&Up is available across 40,000 pin codes throughout India through retail and its Omni Channel strategy. Fast&Up has been recognised by The Economic Times as one of the Best Brands 2021 and goes beyond sports as the nutrition choice of families for their good health.

