ISL: Important three points after heavy defeat in last game, says Kerala coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stressed on the importance of their 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in match 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:32 IST
Team Kerala Blasters (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stressed on the importance of their 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in match 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Monday. A 49-minute strike from Enes Sipovic made the difference between the two sides, as the Blasters moved to the third spot of the league table, with five games to go in the league. Despite a spirited fight in the second half, the red and gold brigade failed to score the equalizer.

Vukomanovic opened up in the post-match press conference following their win over SC East Bengal, considering the defeat suffered in the previous match. He said: "It was very important that today we achieved those points. We are very glad that we were capable of doing it because after such a defeat, let's say, in the moment where we are now, close to the end. It was very important that we perform today, we tried to have a clean sheet and tried to score a goal for this victory." Talking about how close the game was, the coach said: "Yes, absolutely. I think that from seeing the first half, we were the team who were pressing more, who maybe wanted more and were pushing more in the first half. In the second half, we wanted to stay strong. We wanted to start very strong with the pressure in the second half, which resulted in the corner kick, after which we scored our goal."

Kerala Blasters will next face ATK Mohun Bagan on February 19 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

