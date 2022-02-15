Left Menu

BCCI announces revised schedule for Sri Lanka series, T20s to be played first

The BCCI on Tuesday announced revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the Test rubber. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23, said the BCCI in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:53 IST
BCCI announces revised schedule for Sri Lanka series, T20s to be played first
BCCI Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI on Tuesday announced revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the Test rubber. Initially, the two-Test series was planned before the T20 matches. ''Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23,'' said the BCCI in a statement. It was recently reported by media that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.

Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16. The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022