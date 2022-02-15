Left Menu

We were looking for left-armer pacers, glad it worked out: Zaheer Khan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:44 IST
We were looking for left-armer pacers, glad it worked out: Zaheer Khan
  • India

Stressing that left-arm bowlers bring a different angle while having a go at the batters, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that Mumbai Indians were indeed looking for such bowlers and got them at the recent IPL auction.

During the two-day mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in left-arm pacers in England's Tymal Mills and India's very own Jaydev Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner.

''Look, a left-armer does bring a different angle and that does work as an added advantage, so we were looking at left-armers in particular and I am glad that it all worked out,'' Zaheer, who is the Director of Cricket Operations, said on a show posted on Mumbai Indians official twitter handle.

Apart from the two, Mumbai Indians also roped in Australian left-arm quick Daniel Sams, who has played five T20s and Arjun Tendulkar, who is a budding pacer and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. ''We did get four of the certain left-handers which went out of our reach but we held our ground and made sure that we put up a squad together which we can definitely have a lot of hopes there,'' added Zaheer, himself a left-arm pacer.

