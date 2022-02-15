Left Menu

Momentum is with India, we've to come out with some plans, says Pollard

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard on Tuesday admitted that the momentum is with Team India going into the T20I series but visitors have to look into the future to make plans for the upcoming games.

West Indies cricket team (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard on Tuesday admitted that the momentum is with Team India going into the T20I series but visitors have to look into the future to make plans for the upcoming games. India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning Wednesday. In the ODI series, India had thrashed West Indies 3-0 last week.

"Yes, the momentum is with them (India) but that's done and dusted. You can live four days back, you have to look into the present. We have to focus on what we need to do. So for that, we have to come out with some plans and hopefully, we could execute those plans. Hopefully, we can put them on backfoot when they are batting or put them under some pressure when they are bowling," said Pollard white replying to a query from ANI. The T20I series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Speaking about the Eden Gardens wicket, Pollard said, "I think it is a very good cricketing wicket, obviously there is something for bowlers. In the night the atmosphere is chilled and with dew around ball should be able to slide onto the bat." When ANI asked about West Indies' plans to tackle dew, Pollard said," The dew will be for both teams and it is bit wet weather, so let's see what happens, toss is always 50-50 and we haven't discussed what we want to do." (ANI)

