Yubarani scores upset win over Mihika Yadav

Wild card entrant Yubarani Banerjee knocked out sixth seed Mihika Yadav in straight sets but other seeded players in action -- Sathwika Sama and S Bhamidipaty advanced to the second round of the USD 15,000 ITF Womens event, here on Tuesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:08 IST
Wild card entrant Yubarani Banerjee knocked out sixth seed Mihika Yadav in straight sets but other seeded players in action -- Sathwika Sama and S Bhamidipaty advanced to the second round of the USD 15,000 ITF Women's event, here on Tuesday. Banerjee eked out a 6-4 6-4 win in the opening round of the tournament, which is first ever international women tennis event being held in Gurugram.

Sama beat Prathyusha Rachapudi 6-3 6-4 but Bhamidipaty had to dig deep before emerging a 2-6 6-1 7-5 winner against Arthi Muniyan.

Farhat Aleen Qamar also made it to the second round with an easy 6-2 6-1 win over Anjali Rathi.

''It's a great chance for the Indian girls to earn some valuable world ranking points and gain more experience. Hosting such tournaments will help our players tremendously,'' said Vishal Uppal, India's Billie Jean King Cup captain and host of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

