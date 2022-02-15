Sports News Roundup: Klopp relishing fully-fit Liverpool squad ahead of Inter tie; Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers - Nielsen and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins slopestyle gold, 'relieved' Gu settles for silver

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the women's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while China's home favourite, Eileen Gu, was roared on by fans in the final but had to settle for silver. China's "Snow Princess" Gu went all out from the beginning, landing a clean and controlled first run, but hit the deck on her second try, forcing her to sit on her skis to take a breath.

Olympics-Valieva saga revives age-old concerns in figure skating

From figure skating trailblazer to lightning rod for doping criticism at the Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva has endured a mental and physical test that few 15-year-old girls will ever endure. As the global spotlight dazzles on the elfin teenager, uncomfortable questions swirl around the sport and whether or not the minimum age for competitors -- currently 15 -- needs to be raised.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes downhill 18th as training for combined race

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin, three-time overall World Cup champion, failed to finish the slalom and giant slalom races and finished ninth in the super-G. On Tuesday, Shiffrin was 2.49 seconds behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who beat Italy's Sofia Goggia to the gold medal.

Afghan basketball star finds hope in Spain after fleeing Taliban

Six months after fleeing Taliban rule in her homeland, Nilofar Bayat, former captain of the Afghanistan women's wheelchair basketball team, is slowly adjusting to a new life in Spain. "It is not easy to join a society quickly because everything is different," said Bayat, who came to Spain with her husband Ramesh Naik after they received offers to play for Bidaideak BSR Bilbao, a mixed gender professional basketball team.

Olympics-Figure skating-Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva dominated the Olympic ice on Tuesday night, fighting back tears as she completed a skate that put her at the top of the short programme standings with a doping cloud hanging over her. The 15-year-old has been engulfed by a doping scandal in Beijing, but was cheered by spectators as she took to the ice for first time since news of her failed drugs test.

Olympics-Valieva argued positive test was mix-up with grandfather's heart drug - IOC

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has argued that her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday. The 15-year-old's defence was revealed as Beijing braced for an unprecedented Olympic moment - the world's top figure skaters will compete in the evening's single competition with the likelihood they will not receive medals at the Winter Games.

Soccer-Klopp relishing fully-fit Liverpool squad ahead of Inter tie

A fully-fit Liverpool squad is a "good situation" to have ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday. Klopp has a full squad at his disposal with club captain Jordan Henderson back from injury, and forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane making their first starts since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Liverpool's win over Burnley.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and U.S. to clash in women's gold medal final - yet again

You can't always be sure if it will snow at a Winter Olympics but you can safely bet that either Canada or the United States will skate away with the women's ice hockey gold medal. Women's hockey became part of the Olympic programme at the 1998 Nagano Games, and for the seventh consecutive time either Canada or the United States on Thursday will be crowned champion, as they also have at every world championship.

Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers - Nielsen

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast attracted an average television audience of about 101 million viewers, roughly 10 percent above last year's National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released Tuesday. About 99 million people watched the broadcast on NBC, owned by Comcast Corp.. Another 1.9 million viewed the game on Telemundo. The figure includes people who watched on televisions at home and in bars and restaurants.

Olympics-Nordic combined-Norway's Graabak storms through the field for another gold

Norway's Joergen Graabak produced another trademark late surge to take Olympic gold in the Nordic combined large hill/10km race on Tuesday after a similar charge came up inches short when he claimed silver in the normal hill event last week.

Graabak, the 2014 large hill champion in Sochi, started the cross-country race in 12th place, a massive two minutes, seven seconds down on compatriot Jarl Magnus Riiber, who was launching an unlikely bid for glory a day after being released from two weeks of COVID-19 illness and isolation.

