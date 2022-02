Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba to get closer to playoff spot, Patna outwit Bengaluru in PKL

Arjun Deshwal shone bright as Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed U Mumba 44-28 while table-toppers Patna Pirates overcame Bengaluru Bulls 36-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), here on Tuesday. A collective performance from the entire team helped Patna make it seven wins on the trot at the crucial stages of the tournament. The win also guaranteed them a first-place finish.

Deshwal scored 17 points in a stellar display to help Jaipur leapfrog Mumbai on the points table and become favourites for a playoff spot. Mumbai missed multiple opportunities to inflict an 'All Out' on Jaipur and that came back to haunt them in the second half. Their raider Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points).

Mumbai started the match on the front foot with their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar looking in good form. Ajith clinched a 4-point Super Raid in the fourth minute to give his team an early advantage. But at the other end, Arjun Deshwal picked points with ease. The former Mumbai raider found bonus points easily as Fazel Atrachali and his men took a cautious approach. The lack of tackles allowed Jaipur, who were playing without Deepak Hooda in the starting 7, to slowly take control of the match. Their defenders, especially right-corner Brijendra Singh, also chipped in with tackle points to help clinch an 'All Out' with four minutes remaining. That gave the Pink Panthers a 6-point lead but Mumbai’s defence slowly found its rhythm. They tackled Nitin Rawal and Deshwal in consecutive moves to end on a positive note. The scores were 17-14 with Jaipur in the lead at half-time.

Mumbai dominated the early minutes of the second half with their defence now getting the better of Deshwal. A two-point raid by Ajith Kumar gave them an opportunity to inflict an 'All Out' but Jaipur fought back through Brijendra Singh. He produced a stunning 3-point Super Raid to keep Jaipur in the ascendency. Ajith Kumar again produced a 2-point raid but Brijendra followed it up with another good raid. A Super Tackle in the 10th minute of the half by Nitin Rawal helped Jaipur open a 4-point lead. Pavan TR produced another Super Tackle as Jaipur made a mini-revival and opened a healthy lead. Deshwal's three-point Super Raid with 5 minutes remaining in the match gave Jaipur much-needed control. He clinched a Super 10 as Jaipur inflicted another 'All Out' with under 2 minutes remaining. That gave Jaipur a 9-point lead and took away Mumbai’s chances of levelling the scores. Deshwal's 5-point Super Raid in the final minute meant the Jaipur extended their lead to 16-points. The big margin in victory will help Jaipur in their race to seal a playoff spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)