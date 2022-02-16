Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Valieva saga revives age-old concerns in figure skating

From figure skating trailblazer to lightning rod for doping criticism at the Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva has endured a mental and physical test that few 15-year-old girls will ever endure. As the global spotlight dazzles on the elfin teenager, uncomfortable questions swirl around the sport and whether or not the minimum age for competitors -- currently 15 -- needs to be raised.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Pyeongchang competitor Adeagbo lodges gender discrimination complaint

Elite Nigerian monobob and skeleton competitor Simidele Adeagbo has lodged a formal complaint with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), alleging gender discrimination in the spots allocated to men and women at the Beijing Games. In a letter to the IBSF obtained by Reuters, lawyers for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian said she was excluded from the 2022 Olympic monobob event by a single spot due to "an insidious and willful gender disparity in the number of sled spots made available for men and women."

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes downhill 18th as training for combined race

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin, three-time overall World Cup champion, failed to finish the slalom and giant slalom races and finished ninth in the super-G. On Tuesday, Shiffrin was 2.49 seconds behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who beat Italy's Sofia Goggia to the gold medal.

Olympics-Russian Valieva had three drugs for heart conditions in sample - report

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose doping case has rocked the Beijing Olympics, had three drugs that could be used to treat heart conditions in the sample she provided last December, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. In addition to testing positive for the banned angina drug trimetazidine, the New York Times report said the Stockholm laboratory that analysed Valieva's sample also found evidence of two other heart medications that are not on the banned list: hypoxen and L-Carnitine.

Ryan Zimmerman retires after 17 years with Nationals

Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday after 17 years with the Washington Nationals. The franchise's first draft pick after relocating from Montreal in 2005, Zimmerman won a World Series with the club in 2019 and is the Nationals' all-time leader in games (1,799), runs (963), hits (1,846), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

Afghan basketball star finds hope in Spain after fleeing Taliban

Six months after fleeing Taliban rule in her homeland, Nilofar Bayat, former captain of the Afghanistan women's wheelchair basketball team, is slowly adjusting to a new life in Spain. "It is not easy to join a society quickly because everything is different," said Bayat, who came to Spain with her husband Ramesh Naik after they received offers to play for Bidaideak BSR Bilbao, a mixed gender professional basketball team.

Olympics-Valieva shines through doping cloud as Beijing holds its breath

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday shrugged off her Olympic doping scandal to dominate the women's competition with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games. The 15-year-old fought back tears as she completed the 2 minute and 40 second routine, watched by millions around the world, her music almost drowned out by the clicking of cameras.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and U.S. to clash in women's gold medal final - yet again

You can't always be sure if it will snow at a Winter Olympics but you can safely bet that either Canada or the United States will skate away with the women's ice hockey gold medal. Women's hockey became part of the Olympic programme at the 1998 Nagano Games, and for the seventh consecutive time either Canada or the United States on Thursday will be crowned champion, as they also have at every world championship.

Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast attracted an average television audience of about 101 million viewers, roughly 10% above last year's National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday. About 99 million people watched the broadcast on NBC, owned by Comcast Corp. Another 1.9 million viewed the game on Comcast-owned Telemundo. The figure includes people who watched on televisions at home and in bars and restaurants.

Olympics-Nordic combined-Norway's Graabak storms through the field for another gold

Norway's Joergen Graabak produced another trademark late surge to take Olympic gold in the Nordic combined large hill/10km race on Tuesday after a similar charge came up inches short when he claimed silver in the normal hill event last week.

Graabak, the 2014 large hill champion in Sochi, started the cross-country race in 12th place, a massive two minutes, seven seconds down on compatriot Jarl Magnus Riiber, who was launching an unlikely bid for glory a day after being released from two weeks of COVID-19 illness and isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)