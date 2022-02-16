Bappi Lahiri will be fondly remembered for mesmerising musical compositions: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise.

Yuvraj Singh said Bappi Lahiri will be fondly remembered for his "mesmerising" musical compositions. "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa," Yuvraj tweeted.

According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)