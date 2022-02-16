Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri will be fondly remembered for mesmerising musical compositions: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:16 IST
Bappi Lahiri will be fondly remembered for mesmerising musical compositions: Yuvraj Singh
Bappi Lahiri (Image: Bappi Lahiri's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise.

Yuvraj Singh said Bappi Lahiri will be fondly remembered for his "mesmerising" musical compositions. "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa," Yuvraj tweeted.

According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022