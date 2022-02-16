Left Menu

Korda, Mannarino among Delray winners; Querrey ousted

PTI | Delraybeach | Updated: 16-02-2022
Sebastian Korda and Adrian Mannarino were among easy winners at the Delray Beach Open, both giving up only five games on their way to making the round of 16.

Korda, the No. 5 seed and a finalist at Delray Beach last year defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-1. Mannarino, the No. 7 seed, downed qualifier Liam Broady 6-2, 6-3.

Jack Sock also advanced, rallying to beat Daniel Altmaier 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sock will next face No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka, who won the inaugural Dallas Open last weekend.

Other winners in round of 32 matches Tuesday included Marcus Giron, a 7-5, 6-3 victor over Tennys Sandgren; Denis Istomin, who ousted U.S. veteran Sam Querrey 6-1, 7-6 (5); Stefan Kozlov, who rallied to down Emilio Gomez 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; and Mitchell Krueger, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Jordan Thompson.

Querrey, the 2016 champion at Delray, has now dropped 10 consecutive tour matches. He won his opening match at Wimbledon last summer, hasn't won since and has dropped 16 consecutive sets.

The tournament's No. 1 seed, Cameron Norrie, opens play Wednesday in a round-of-16 match against Oscar Otte. No. 4 seed Tommy Paul is also on Wednesday's schedule, set to face Istomin.

