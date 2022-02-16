Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Bobsleigh-Pyeongchang competitor Adeagbo lodges gender discrimination complaint; Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes downhill 18th as training for the combined race and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Pyeongchang competitor Adeagbo lodges gender discrimination complaint

Elite Nigerian mono bob and skeleton competitor Simidele Adeagbo has lodged a formal complaint with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), alleging gender discrimination in the spots allocated to men and women at the Beijing Games. In a letter to the IBSF obtained by Reuters, lawyers for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian said she was excluded from the 2022 Olympic mono bob event by a single spot due to "an insidious and willful gender disparity in the number of sled spots made available for men and women."

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes downhill 18th as training for the combined race

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin, three-time overall World Cup champion, failed to finish the slalom and giant slalom races and finished ninth in the super-G. On Tuesday, Shiffrin was 2.49 seconds behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who beat Italy's Sofia Goggia to the gold medal.

Olympics-Speculation around Russian Valieva must be tough for teenager-IOC

The speculation regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test must be tough on the 15-year-old but the Russian Olympic Committee's top priority is her welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Valieva, who helped win the team event at the Beijing Games only to return a positive test in a Dec. 25 sample that was reported on Feb. 8, shrugged off the doping scandal on Tuesday to dominate the women's singles short program.

Ryan Zimmerman retires after 17 years with Nationals

Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday after 17 years with the Washington Nationals. The franchise's first draft pick after relocating from Montreal in 2005, Zimmerman won a World Series with the club in 2019 and is the Nationals' all-time leader in games (1,799), runs (963), hits (1,846), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Americans Hall and Goepper win slopestyle gold and silver

American freestyle skier Alex Hall won gold at the men's slopestyle event on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics after dominating the entire field by throwing down a spectacular first run that none of his rivals could match. Hall, who won the slopestyle contest in Mammoth Mountain in January, led the pack from the start, scoring 90.01 for his smooth and controlled starting run.

Afghan basketball star finds hope in Spain after fleeing Taliban

Six months after fleeing Taliban rule in her homeland, Nilofar Bayat, former captain of the Afghanistan women's wheelchair basketball team, is slowly adjusting to a new life in Spain. "It is not easy to join a society quickly because everything is different," said Bayat, who came to Spain with her husband Ramesh Naik after they received offers to play for Bidaideak BSR Bilbao, a mixed-gender professional basketball team.

Olympics-Valieva shines through doping cloud as Beijing holds its breath

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday shrugged off her Olympic doping scandal to dominate the women's competition with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games. The 15-year-old fought back tears as she completed the 2 minutes and 40-second routine, watched by millions around the world, her music almost drowned out by the clicking of cameras.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria's Strolz holds slim lead after first slalom run

Austria's Johannes Strolz is in prime position to win his second gold medal of the Winter Olympics after finishing in top spot after the first run of the men's slalom, two-hundredths of a second ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen. Strolz, who won gold in the combined on Thursday, the same race his father Hubert won at the Calgary Games in 1988, was 0.06 seconds ahead of another Norwegian, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, who finished third.

Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast attracted an average television audience of about 101 million viewers, roughly 10% above last year's National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday. About 99 million people watched the broadcast on NBC, owned by Comcast Corp. Another 1.9 million viewed the game on Comcast-owned Telemundo. The figure includes people who watched on televisions at home and in bars and restaurants.

Olympics-Nordic combine Norway's Graabak storms through the field for another gold

Norway's Joergen Graabak produced another trademark late surge to take Olympic gold in the Nordic combined large hill/10km race on Tuesday after a similar charge came up inches short when he claimed silver in the normal hill event last week.

Graabak, the 2014 large hill champion in Sochi, started the cross-country race in 12th place, a massive two minutes, seven seconds down on compatriot Jarl Magnus Riiber, who was launching an unlikely bid for glory a day after being released from two weeks of COVID-19 illness and isolation.

