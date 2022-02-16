National camps resume as 98 boxers take part ahead of Asian Youth and Junior Championships

Left Menu

India's ninety-eight youth and junior boxers have been currently training at the national coaching camp in Rohtak and Bhopal, in order to prepare for the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:32 IST
BFI Logo. Image Credit: ANI
India's ninety-eight youth and junior boxers have been currently training at the national coaching camp in Rohtak and Bhopal, in order to prepare for the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15. The national camps for all four categories, youth men and women as well as junior boys and girls, are being conducted for a period of 21 days, from February 8 to 28, and the boxers will be accompanied by the members of coaching and support staff.

"After the resumption of training of elite boxers, the Boxing Federation of India ensured its junior and youth boxers also get much-needed practice before the prestigious continental event," an official statement read. The national camp for junior girls and boys as well as for youth women is taking place at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak.

The junior camp consists of 25 and 24 boxers respectively in the girls and boys categories. While, in the youth women camp, 24 boxers have been participating. For the youth men camp, 25 selected boxers are training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in 2021, Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold. (ANI)

