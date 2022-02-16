Left Menu

Rio Open: Federico Coria upsets Cristian Garin, Thiago Monteiro advance

Federico Coria on Tuesday knocked out the fifth seed Cristian Garin at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:29 IST
Rio Open: Federico Coria upsets Cristian Garin, Thiago Monteiro advance
Thiago Monteiro (Photo: Twitter/Thiago Monteiro). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Federico Coria on Tuesday knocked out the fifth seed Cristian Garin at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro. The Argentine claimed a dominating 6-2, 6-0 victory over Garin. Coria now owns a 2-1 ATP head-to-head record against the Chilean (all on clay), including wins in their past two meetings.

Garin has now lost in the opening round of consecutive tournaments (Cordoba). He won the first three points and the first game of Tuesday's contest, but found little joy beyond that as errors crept into his game. Coria will next face Fernando Verdasco, who was also an early winner in Rio with a 7-6(4), 6-3 decision over Lajovic. The 38-year-old Spaniard entered the event with a protected ranking and is seeking to build on a quarter-final run last week in Buenos Aires.

Thiago Monteiro, the lone Brazilian remaining in the draw, kept home hopes alive in Rio with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback against Sebastian Baez. Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego, who lost to Diego Schwartzman in the Buenos Aires semis, got back on track with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Laslo Djere. He'll face Kecmanovic on Thursday.

Fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Sonego two weeks ago en route to the Cordoba title, was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Juan Ignacio Chela. The Spaniard faces countryman Pablo Andujar on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022