Cricket-Injured Neser out of Australia's test tour of Pakistan

Australia fast bowler Michael Neser has been ruled out of next month's test tour of Pakistan due to a side strain and will be replaced with uncapped Mark Steketee, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Cricket Australia said Neser, who earned his first test cap during the Ashes, picked up the injury during Queensland's Marsh One-Day Cup loss to New South Wales on Monday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 12:49 IST
Australia pacer Michael Neser Image Credit: ANI
Australia fast bowler Michael Neser has been ruled out of next month's test tour of Pakistan due to a side strain and will be replaced with uncapped Mark Steketee, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia said Neser, who earned his first test cap during the Ashes, picked up the injury during Queensland's Marsh One-Day Cup loss to New South Wales on Monday. Australia is due to play three tests against Pakistan, with the first test scheduled to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

"Neser injured himself while warming up to bowl during the innings break of Queensland's match against NSW," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "He attempted to push on but was able to bowl just two deliveries, the second of which was a wide, before leaving the field."

Fellow quick and Queensland teammate Steketee, who has taken 29 wickets at an average of 16.31 so far this Marsh Sheffield Shield season, has been called up while Brendan Doggett has been named on standby for the series. Australia and Pakistan are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match. Australia's squad for those encounters will be announced separately.

The Australians will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years and the series will be the test side's first overseas tour since facing England in the 2019 Ashes.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

