Maini joins HRT for second DTM season

Indian racer Arjun Maini has joined reigning drivers' title holders HRT for a second season of Germany-based DTM Championships.

Maini finished 12th in the standings with 48 points in his debut season last year. Like last season, he remains with a Mercedes backed outfit.

The DTM series was revitalized when it switched to the GT3 regulations in 2021, with a slew of supercar manufacturers joining its ranks including Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi. Current Williams F1 driver Alex Albon competed in the 2021 DTM season.

Despite the influx of new manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz maintained its dominance, with the Stuttgart-based behemoth winning both the Manufactures' and Drivers' titles in 2021. Maini's new team HRT has a long history in motorsport, having competed and tasted success in a variety of GT championships such as the Asia Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, the GT World Series, and the DTM. After only a few days of testing in 2021, Maini has had a much more structured off season, with the Indian currently racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Maini, who is sharing the car with team owner Herbert Haupt is currently in the UAE competing in all four rounds of the championship.

"Strategic aspects played the major role in the selection of our driver line-up for the 2022 DTM season – a decision that was made together with Mercedes-AMG. We are confident that, with Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini, we will line up with a very competitive package for Haupt Racing Team,'' said HRT MD Ulrich Fritz. The Indian will also contest the preseason tests prior to the season opener in Portimao, Portugal, between April 30 and May 1.

