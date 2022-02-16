Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC in no rush to seal new U.S. broadcast deal for Games after 2032; Olympics-Richardson doping case not similar to Valieva's -IOC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-IOC in no rush to seal new U.S. broadcast deal for Games after 2032

The International Olympic Committee is in no hurry to sell the Olympics broadcast rights for the United States and will wait for the best market conditions, irrespective of a potential bid by Salt Lake City for the 2034 Olympics, it said on Wednesday. NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, holds the U.S. broadcasting rights to the winter and summer Games to 2032, having signed an extension in 2014 that runs from 2021-2032 in a deal worth $7.65 billion according to NBC and the IOC.

Olympics-Richardson doping case not similar to Valieva's -IOC

The doping case of American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a one-month ban, is different from that of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. The IOC's comments come after Richardson, banned last year for a month for testing positive for cannabis, questioned a decision to allow Valieva to continue competing at the Winter Olympics amid an ongoing doping case.

Olympics-For snowboarders and skiers, tunes and good vibes fuel Olympic chill

For skiers and snowboarders at the Beijing Olympics, getting into the right headspace before dropping in is half the battle. That's where music - and good vibes - comes in. It is pretty common at the starting line of any snowboarding or freestyle skiing event to see riders bobbing their heads and swaying as they prepare to jump in.

Olympics-Speculation around Russian Valieva must be tough for teenager-IOC

The speculation regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test must be tough on the 15-year-old but the Russian Olympic Committee's top priority is her welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Valieva, who helped win the team event at the Beijing Games only to return a positive test in a Dec. 25 sample that was reported on Feb. 8, shrugged off the doping scandal on Tuesday to dominate the women's singles short program.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovakia upset the U.S. to reach semi-finals

Slovakia claimed a shocking shootout win over the United States to reach the semi-finals of the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Games on Wednesday to set up a chance of claiming the country's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Peter Cehlarik clinched the victory as the only skater to score in the nail-biting shootout by beating U.S. netminder Strauss Mann after overtime ended with the score tied at 2-2.

Olympics-Curling-World champions Switzerland seal spot in women's semi-finals

Switzerland became the first team to secure a place in the women's curling semi-finals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday while Canada continued their playoff push with a crucial win over the United States. World champions Switzerland saw off South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' 8-4 to seal a spot in the last four ahead of their final round-robin game against Japan. The Swiss top the standings with a record of seven wins and one defeat.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Americans Hall and Goepper rule slopestyle to take gold and silver

American freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nicholas Goepper dominated the slopestyle final to win gold and silver at the Beijing Games, throwing down inspired runs that stood out from the field. Hall, who won the slopestyle contest at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix in January, led the pack from the start, earning a monster 90.01 score in his first run with a brand new trick that saw him stop a 1080 mid-air and rewind the last rotation by half a turn before planting the landing.

Olympics-Valieva shines through doping cloud as Beijing holds its breath

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday shrugged off her Olympic doping scandal to dominate the women's competition with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games. The 15-year-old fought back tears as she completed the 2 minutes and 40-second routine, watched by millions around the world, her music almost drowned out by the clicking of cameras.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-France's Noel conquers 'Ice River' to win slalom gold

Clement Noel scorched the 'Ice River' course in a stunning second run to win the men's slalom event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday - France's first Alpine skiing gold in Beijing. The 24-year-old, who finished fourth in slalom and the mixed team event four years ago in Pyeongchang, was sixth fastest in the first run but stormed down in a blistering 49.79 seconds in his second to take the title.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 128-119 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night to complete a four-game sweep of the season series. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds on 17-for-21 shooting to help the Bucks snap a two-game losing streak. Khris Middleton contributed 19 points and eight assists, and Jrue Holiday notched 14 points and eight assists. Reserve Lindell Wigginton had a career-high 12 points.

