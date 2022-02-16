UCL: Special to score here in my home town, says City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was pleased by his team performance against Sporting in their last-16 tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Manchester City scored five for the third time in this season's UEFA Champions League to beat Sporting. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped the Premier League side to a convincing first-leg win away in Lisbon.

After the match, Bernardo Silva, who was honoured with the man of the match award, said: "It's a very good performance. I honestly think in the first half we weren't good enough to be 4-0 up. Sometimes we were a bit sloppy, but we were very clinical to score those goals with not so many chances." "To win 5-0 away is a good result. I'm Portuguese, I'm from the other side of the city. My mum is Sporting, my dad is Benfica. It was special to score here in my home town," he added.

Riyad Mahrez grabbed the opener, an effort which was initially ruled out for offside before being overturned by VAR, before Bernardo Silva crashed a shot in off the crossbar. Phil Foden prodded in a third and Silva struck again before the break as City took a stranglehold on the tie with less than a quarter of it played.

Raheem Sterling curled in the fifth - the pick of the goals - just before the hour to give his side a big advantage ahead of next month's second leg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)