Left Menu

Red Bull Formula One team signs cryptocurrency sponsor

PTI | London | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:55 IST
Red Bull Formula One team signs cryptocurrency sponsor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Red Bull's Formula One team has signed what it described Wednesday as the most lucrative annual cryptocurrency sponsorship in sports.

The deal with Bybit is worth more than $100 million across three years for the team that is home to reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull said Bybit will work with the team on "crypto-literacy" by educating on the digital economy.

The unregulated cryptocurrency exchange has been running for almost four years. The price of crypto is prone to high volatility, sparking concerns about the risks of investing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022