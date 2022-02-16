Left Menu

WPGT: Jahanvi roars back into form to take lead in 2nd leg

Jahanvi Bakshi, a four-time winner in 2021, roared back into form in the second leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club with a superb display in the middle of the round on the first day.

16-02-2022
Jahanvi Bakshi in action (Photo/WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
Jahanvi Bakshi, a four-time winner in 2021, roared back into form in the second leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club with a superb display in the middle of the round on the first day. The 19-year-old, who was fourth in the opening leg last week, started off with a birdie and then had five more between seventh and the 14th. She bogeyed sixth and the 13th and ended with 68.

Jahanvi may well have gone lower but for some missed chances. She is one shot ahead of Ridhima Dilawari (69) and two clear of amateur Sneha Singh, who was third last week too. Shweta Mansingh (71) was fourth as three players, Seher Atwal, Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Nayanika Sanga carded even par 72 each to be placed fourth on a good scoring day. Last week's winner Pranavi Urs had a modest day with 75 as she twice had back-to-back bogeys. Pranavi had started the first leg also with a 75, so she would be looking at improving in the next two rounds.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had a subdued opening to the season, had back-to-back bogeys on 18th and first, as she started from the tenth. She had five other birdies. Sneha, a three-time winner while still being an amateur, was even for her first nine with two birdies and two bogeys, and then had one bogey and three birdies on her back nine, as she played in the same group as Ridhima.

Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi and Trimann Saluja were tied for eighth place to complete the Top-10. (ANI)

