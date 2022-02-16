Left Menu

Ravi Kumar wonderful talent, but he needs to wait for Ranji debut, says Bengal coach Arun Lal

Ahead of their Elite Group B encounter against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday said that pacer Ravi Kumar is a wonderful talent but he might have to wait for his debut.

Ravi Kumar wonderful talent, but he needs to wait for Ranji debut, says Bengal coach Arun Lal
Ahead of their Elite Group B encounter against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday said that pacer Ravi Kumar is a wonderful talent but he might have to wait for his debut. The Ranji Trophy would return after two years and the players would finally get a chance to play with the red ball in domestic cricket.

"Team is looking very good. We have had some very useful practices, they are working very hard, and their skill is looking good. We are pretty buoyant and we have a good mix of experience and youngsters, they are looking forward to it," said Arun Lal. "We all are very buoyant about this prospect, he's (Ravi Kumar) a wonderful talent but at the moment maybe he has to wait a while to make his debut. The wicket is looking good; initially, it might assist a little bit of seam movement. So it's important to win the toss," he added.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead Bengal in the showpiece event. Shahbaz Ahamed and Ishan Porel have also been named in the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy. Also, Wriddhiman Saha has not been named in the Bengal squad. Bengal is in Group B elite and will compete in the Ranji Trophy in Cuttack.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjcc, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abishek Porch, Shahbaz Ahamed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilkantha Das, Karan Lal, Ravi Kumar. (ANI)

