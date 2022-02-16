India elect to bowl against West Indies in first T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in the first T20 International of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

India are playing with two leg-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, who has been handed his T20I debut.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase is playing in place of Jason Holder, who missed out after getting a hit while training on Tuesday. Teams: India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

