PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:05 IST
All members of Afghanistan team return negative for COVID-19
Afghanistan heaved a sigh of relief after all the members of the team returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the white-ball series against Bangladesh to begin as per schedule.

A report on Tuesday had said that eight members of the touring party tested positive for the virus ahead of the series against hosts Bangladesh.

''They are expected to have practice match tomorrow after all their members were found corona negative,'' a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

A 22-member Afghanistan team had arrived in Dhaka on February 12 to compete in the white-ball series comprising three ODIs and two T20Is starting on February 23.

The three ODIs are scheduled for February 23, February 25 and 28 respectively, followed by the two T20Is on March 3 and March 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

